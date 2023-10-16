The cool surface high that has kept the very cool Fall weather around since before the past weekend will shift to the east and bring light southerly winds 5 to 10 mph back to the area by afternoon. Combined with plentiful sunshine, look for highs to warm up in the 70s most areas with even a few readings around 80 degrees across the Big Country counties.
