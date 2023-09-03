After some short-term relief from the heat in the form of an upper low-pressure system, the heat will be on this week with triple digit- temperatures across most locations. Increasing humidity will also result in heat index values in the 105-110 range. Continue to practice heat safety. Elevated fire threat is expected along and west of I-35 each day.
