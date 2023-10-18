This weekend will be warm with above normal temperatures. Over the weekend, there will be an elevated fire threat west of I-35 due to low humidity and breezy conditions. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will return early next week along with rain chances. Slightly cooler, though still above normal, high temperatures are expected for the first half of next week.
