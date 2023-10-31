It will be unseasonably cool for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s. Portions of North Texas dipped below freezing on Halloween morning. For those locations that have yet to experience freezing temperatures this season, a Freeze Warning is in effect Wednesday morning. Make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing such as faucets and sprinkler systems, the latter of which could result in icy sidewalks and roads.