In the wake of our Saturday system, clearing skies tonight are expected with low temperatures falling into the mid 30s to low 40s. Patchy fog is possible again tonight near the Red River. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm conditions are expected Sunday with highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. Breezy west winds near 10 to 20 mph are expected during the afternoon, with an elevated fire threat west of I-35.