There are low chances for thunderstorms west of I-35 today, but most areas will remain dry. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 90s region-wide, with E-SE winds around 5-15 mph. Daily rain chances are in the forecast for next week as an active weather pattern returns to North and Central Texas. The most widespread rainfall will likely occur on Thursday, where brief heavy rain may lead to minor flooding. Cooler temperatures are also expected as highs climb range from the mid 70s along the Red River to the low-mid 90s in Central Texas.