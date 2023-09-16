After storm chances come to an end this evening, expect a quiet rest of the weekend with tonight’s conditions mostly clear with lows mostly in the 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and rain-free with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s along with N/NE winds 5-10 mph. Warmer weather is in store for the start of next week, with rain chances returning across parts of the region Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly across North Texas. Isolated storm chances will continue the rest of the work week with highs mostly in the 90s.