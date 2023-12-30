Increasing high cloudiness later tonight and light south winds 10 mph or less will help keep temperatures above freezing and about 5-10 degrees warmer. The clouds will linger through the morning hours, before moving slowly away from the area late in the day, as a strong cold front moves across the Red River into North Texas. Highs will be mid 50s to around 60 north of I-20, with highs well into the 60s as you move south into Central Texas.