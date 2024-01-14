An arctic blast has arrived, with dangerously cold temperatures continuing through mid next week. Temperatures will remain below freezing from today through Wednesday morning for nearly all of North and Central Texas. Make sure to protect exposed and vulnerable pipes by covering or wrapping them if you haven’t already done so, and drip your indoor faucets during the prolonged sub-freezing temperatures. Check on your loved ones and neighbors, and ensure all pets are indoors.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now