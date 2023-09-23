Temperatures in the upper 90s to 103 degrees will combine with high humidity levels each afternoon this weekend for heat index values between 104 to 109 degrees. This is very late in the season for this type of heat and humidity, so remember to limit time during the peak heating part of the day, drink water and avoid alcoholic beverages, wear light weight and colored clothing, and seek air- conditioning when needed to avoid heat exhaustion, or worse yet, life-threatening heat stroke.