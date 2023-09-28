Unseasonably hot weather will continue Friday into the weekend across North and Central Texas. Expect occasionally gusty southeast winds each afternoon. An elevated fire weather threat will be present for areas west of I-35 on Sunday. Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s occur each morning with afternoon high temperatures heating up quickly into the low to mid 90s across the region. No rainfall is expected this weekend.
