Mild and warm temperatures will linger through Saturday night leading to a hot Sunday afternoon. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area, with gusty downburst winds and lightning possible from any thunderstorm. Cool outflow boundaries may limit daytime heating as well, which could keep some locations from hitting triple digit highs.
