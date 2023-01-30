A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 AM Wednesday. Slick spots on bridges and overpasses will begin tonight with some slick spots on untreated surface roads. Monday night through Wednesday morning will feature the worst conditions of the week with dangerous travel expected. Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected. There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice. Major travel impacts are possible Tuesday and Wednesday across parts of Central Texas. Freezing rain and sleet will become widespread Monday night and Tuesday, creating slick bridges and overpasses as well as some surface roads. Avoid travel if you can. If you have to get out on roads, slow down and make sure to give yourself ample travel time.