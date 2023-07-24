Hot weather is expected to start the week with widespread triple digit temperatures forecast the rest of the week. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect through 8 PM Tuesday for much of western North and Central Texas and may be extended. There’s no relief in sight with regards to the above normal temperatures and dry conditions across Central Texas. Make sure you stay hydrated as the risk for heat related illnesses remains high.
