Tuesday will be hot with highs in the 90s to 100s. Heat index values will be well above 100. Take precautions to BEAT THE HEAT! Drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler part of the day, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade. Last but not least…Know the symptoms of heat illness and CALL 911 if you suspect heat stroke! It could save your or someone else’s life!

The heat and humidity continue through most of the week. Slightly cooler temps are forecast Thursday and Friday, but will be short- lived as the intense heat returns next weekend. Make sure to continue to practice heat safety.