A Tornado Watch has been issued through 10:00 PM Monday night.

Counties included in the watch: San Saba, Lampasas, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, McLennan, Coryell, and Bell County.

Another round of severe weather is expected during the evening hours on Monday as storms fire off from the west/northwest after 5 PM and travel into the viewing through the late evening hours. The main threat for severe storms this afternoon will be along/west of the I-35 corridor, but some storms may develop and move east this evening and overnight.

The main concerns with any storms that strengthen to severe limits will be: Large hail (2-3 inches), damaging winds (60-70 MPH), a minor flooding risk for low-lying/poor drainage areas, and while the tornado threat is low, a few storms could have the potential to produce a couple tornadoes, so it cannot be completely ruled out.

Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings for your location if if a warning is issued later in the evening and know where to go when a warning is present for your county.

Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint and Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick will have continual updates through social media (Twitter and Facebook). Make sure to follow Fox 44 News on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates as well.