LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – FOX 44 News has received video of the dangerous storms which came through on Sunday night.

In the video above, you can see a tornado shot by West Lake Limestone County Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Denzer – who says the twister hit just outside of Marlin. The video shows the rotation of the tornado in the sky and the small debris field on the ground.

Luckily, this was not in a heavily populated area – so there isn’t much damage done.