Increasing southwest winds on Friday will push temperatures back up into the low/mid 70s west of I-35. Another cold front will move through the region Friday night. The cold front will bring cooler weather for the weekend, but clouds and some light rain will develop across parts of North Texas Sunday. After a quick warm up Monday, another weak front will move through Tuesday with continued low rain chances.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now