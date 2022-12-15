A mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning across Central Texas. With temperatures expected to be in the mid 30s, no accumulations or impacts are currently forecast. Cooler weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week across Central Texas with highs in the 40s and 50s. Low rain chances return mainly Sunday into Monday.
