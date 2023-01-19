Seasonably cool temperatures are expected Friday with highs from the mid 50s to the lower 60s and lows Friday night in the 40s. It will be mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and sprinkles for some of us. The outlook for Saturday through Wednesday calls for near normal temperatures with a low chance for showers both Saturday and Monday night into Tuesday associated with the passage of a pair of cold fronts.
