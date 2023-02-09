Expect a cool and breezy Friday morning. Cloudy skies and morning lows in the 30s and 40s will prevail. Northerly winds around 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph are expected. A low (20%) chance of light and showers are possible along the Red River early Friday morning. with an isolated rumble of thunder possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.