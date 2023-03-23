The period Saturday through Tuesday will start off sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. A slight chance for showers and possibly an isolated storm will be in play across eastern Central Texas on Sunday, but nothing major or any severe weather is expected. A cold front moves south through the area later Sunday into Sunday night, with brisk and slightly cooler temperatures, though generally not far off from normals in late march.
