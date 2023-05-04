Warm and humid weather is expected Friday through Tuesday with lows generally in the 60s and highs from the mid 80s across the east to the mid 90s in the west. Scattered showers and storms are expected each afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, especially Friday through Sunday. Hail and gusty winds will be the main hazards.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now