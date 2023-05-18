Friday will start off mostly sunny and humid in Central Texas with afternoon highs climbing to around 90 degrees. By evening as a cold front approaches, showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west. Some storms Friday evening could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. By midnight the front and storms will be to our east as the cold front exits our region. The weekend looks realitivley dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.