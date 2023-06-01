Look for partly cloudy and seasonal temperatures on Friday with highs around 90 degrees. A thunderstorm complex will surge out of West Texas Friday night, impacting areas mainly north of the I-20 corridor on Saturday, but we may see a few showers early Saturday morning. Another complex early Sunday will take a more southerly track, resulting in more widespread rain. Slow-moving cells will result in heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 80s.
