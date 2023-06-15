A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM this evening for portions of Central Texas. Main concerns with any severe storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, hail greater than baseballs, and a couple of tornadoes. Not everyone will see storms this evening, but still be prepared to take shelter if needed. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay weather aware.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from this afternoon to 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range in the 90s to the 100s, with heat indices anywhere from 105 to 100+. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.