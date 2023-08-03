Areas west of the I-35 corridor will be under a Red Flag Warning again on Friday. An elevated fire threat will continue east of I-35. Avoid all outside burning and welding!

The Excessive Heat Warning will continue through Friday across parts of our northern counties, including Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill and Navarro. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for the rest of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

The hot and dry conditions will persist through the weekend. Make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions to avoid heat related illnesses. In addition, the threat for wildfire starts will continue to be elevated to critical late week into the weekend.