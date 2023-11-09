Our next cold front will bring breezy winds, much cooler temperatures, and widespread rainfall to the region on Thursday. Isolated to scattered storms will accompany showers throughout the day Thursday and will continue into Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few strong storms may produce small hail and gusty winds across Central Texas. All rain will exit the region on Friday.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now