Cool and cloudy conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon. Southerly winds around 5-10 mph will prevail into the overnight with low temperatures in the mid 50s across much of North and Central Texas tonight. Patchy fog is possible Friday morning, primarily along/east of I-35. A cold front will arrive on Friday, but a significant cool-down is not expected behind the front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s.