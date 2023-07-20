Partly cloudy and hot conditions continue Friday with highs in the lower 100s. The upper high shifts west and a cold front moves through early this weekend for brief relief, along with isolated showers and storms for some. Unfortunately, dome of surface high pressure shifts east, south winds return, and the upper high expands back southeast across the region for a return to triple-digit heat and even higher heat index values early next week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now