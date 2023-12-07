Windy conditions will continue tonight into Friday with temperatures 15-20 degrees above-average for this time of year expected Friday afternoon. Low clouds will develop later tonight and then begin to clear from west to east midday Friday. There is a very low chance for a couple rain showers across East Texas during the day Friday. Dry, warm, breezy conditions will lead to an elevated fire weather threat along/west of Highway 281 Friday afternoon.
