TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we near the end of an active hurricane season, a new system in the Caribbean Sea could become the next tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center said the system could form toward the end of the week as it moves westward over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea. It has a 60 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

Even if the system doesn’t develop, the NHC said it has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America late this week and into the weekend.