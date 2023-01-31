Road conditions will worsen with additional sleet and freezing rain expected through Thursday morning. Difficult travel is expected with the potential to become life-threatening. Colder temperatures are now expected Wednesday, with high confidence in travel impacts through most of the day. There is a low chance these impacts linger into Thursday morning for some areas. Any remaining water on the roadways will also refreeze for much of the area Wednesday night!
