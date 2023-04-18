A muggy Tuesday night is in store for us tonight with lows in the mid 60s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be possible across our south-central zones into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle portions of this week with afternoon highs in the 80s expected by Thursday. An unsettled weather pattern will bring daily chances for rain through Friday. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across Central and East Texas Thursday. A strong cold front will push through the region on Friday ushering in a cooler, drier airmass for the weekend with highs in the 60s likely both Saturday and Sunday.