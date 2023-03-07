Wednesday and Thursday’s weather will feature a wavering stationary front that causes temperatures to fluctuate between the 50s behind the front to the 70s ahead of the front. This front will produce gray, damp, and humid conditions across the region. Scattered showers and storms will develop and impact the area late Thursday. On Friday the front will finally clear the region with more sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s.