Severe storms are expected again tonight. These storms will arrive with a cold front later tonight keeping the best potential for severe storms will be east of Highway 75 and north of I-20, with a lower threat elsewhere east of I-35. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Make sure you pay attention to the weather, and have multiple ways to receive warnings before heading to bed!
