Nice weather will greet us on Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to near 70 in Lampasas. Friday looks mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the low to middle 70s. A cold front will move through North Texas on Saturday. This will bring low rain and storm chances to parts of the region Saturday afternoon and evening. Areas from Killeen to Canton will have the highest rain chances. Some showers may linger around across parts of Central Texas into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 60s