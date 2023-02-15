Following Wednesday evening’s cold front, highs will only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. The forecast Friday through Tuesday will feature a rapid warmup with highs approaching 80 by Monday. Low rain chances return early next week across our southeastern counties. Widespread rain chances return by mid week.
