Severe thunderstorms may develop late on Thursday ahead of an advancing dryline, with more strong to severe storms accompanying a cold front moving through the area later Thursday night into Friday. Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes, mainly north of central Texas. The front will move through our area Friday morning with the chance of showers and storms. The stronger storms should be weaker as they move through early in the morning.
