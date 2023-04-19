Scattered strong to severe storms will develop Thursday as a slow-moving cold front enters North and Central Texas. The greatest threats are large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two can also not be ruled out. Heavy rainfall may lead to a localized flooding threat. Storm chances come to an end early Friday. Highs will be around 80 degrees.
