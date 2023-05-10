Rain chances will increase late Friday into the weekend across North and Central Texas. Locally heavy rain may cause flooding issues in some areas west of I-35. The flood risk will peak Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Most likely rainfall totals over the weekend range from around 1-2″ east of I-35, to 2-4″ west of I-35 with. The chance of measuring at least 3.0 inches of rain over the weekend is highest for portions of western North and Central Texas (especially near and west of US-281) with lesser amounts the further east you go. Continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple of days for updates!
