A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the shaded areas until 10 PM this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning will be possible. Remain weather aware through the day and be prepared to take action should a warning be issued for your area!

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 9 pm Thursday for those parts of Central Texas east of Highway 281. This includes the Waco and Temple-Killeen Metro areas. Abnormal high humidity values will result in heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees each afternoon and early evening. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.