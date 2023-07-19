Dangerous heat continues across Central Texas Thursday as high temperatures range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees with heat index values above 110 degrees. Elevated fire weather conditions will also exist for areas near and west of the I-35 corridor. Continue to take the necessary precautions against the oppressive heat to limit heat related illnesses.
