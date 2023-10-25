A Flood Watch has been expanded east and remains in effect through Thursday morning. The Watch is for areas roughly along and west of a line from Sherman to Dallas to Temple. Widespread rainfall averages of 2-5″ can be expected with a low-end chance of 7 or more inches of rain. Make sure to remain weather aware this afternoon and through the night!
