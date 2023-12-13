Widespread rain will return across North and Central Texas starting early Friday morning and will clear out from west to east Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected but there’s a low chance (10-30%) a few locations receive closer to 3 inches of rainfall. Scattered to isolated thunderstorms are possible but severe weather and flooding are not expected. Outdoor activities Friday and Friday night will likely be impacted by the rain/storms.