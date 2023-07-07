This weekend will be mostly sunny and hot in most locations with highs generally in the 90s. Scattered storms are possible each day with the best chances across the northeast on Saturday and Sunday. The main hazards with any storms that develop will be gusty winds and lightning. Hot weather is expected next week with a few storms possible. Afternoon highs will reach the triple digits for most. Heat index values will be even hotter, with some areas hitting or exceeding 110. Make sure to practice heat safety!