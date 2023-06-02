Lingering rain chances will continue through Saturday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to nuisance flooding with more intense rainfall possibly leading to flash flooding. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds.

The best chance for widespread showers and storms will be on Sunday. Heavy rainfall may lead to isolated instances of flash flooding. Low rain chances will continue through almost every day with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s.