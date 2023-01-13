Unseasonably warm temperatures for this time of year will return once again this weekend. Expect high temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s each afternoon. Windy conditions with gusts up to around 25-35 mph will occur from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Thanks to the increased winds and low humidity, areas west of I-35 will experience elevated to near critical fire weather concerns on Saturday. An increase of cloud cover will blanket the region over Sunday.