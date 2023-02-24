Saturday will see below normal temperatures with cold and damp/ occasional sprinkles, drizzle, or even light showers. Brisk north winds 10 to 15 mph are expected. Highs today will struggle into the 30s and 40s for most, though 50s will prevail near a stalling front across eastern Central Texas. Tonight will be similar with lows seeing a similar, broad range from northwest to southeast. Winds will become light northeast 5 to 10 mph on Sunday with warmer temperatures with even a few peeks of sun across Central Texas. A few showers , drizzle, or sprinkles will remain across North Texas, mainly in the morning.