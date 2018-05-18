‘We’re with you.’ President Trump reacts to Santa Fe school shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Following another deadly school shooting in the United States, President Donald Trump addressed the nation, expressing sadness and heartbreak for those killed and hurt in Santa Fe, Texas.

“This has been going on too long in our country,” Trump said. “Too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack.”

As many as 10 people were killed and others injured in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, which is in Santa Fe, Texas, near Galveston. Officials also found explosive devices in and near the school.

Federal law enforcement will be assisting local law enforcement investigations.

“To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High we’re with you in this tragic hour and we’ll be with you forever,” President Trump said. “My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others.” He added that everyone needed to work together.

Gov. Greg Abbott is on his way to Santa Fe High School. He will hold a press conference around 1 p.m.